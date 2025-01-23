AEW Dynamite Match Postponed Due To Flight Cancellations, Hangman Page Announced

With wild weather continuing around the country, including an icy snap along the Gulf Coast, there are reportedly some travel issues ahead of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. AEW President Tony Khan warned about travel delays ahead of the show Wednesday morning on X (formerly Twitter), and he confirmed on the platform ahead of the show that the match pitting a newly-returned Samoa Joe against Nick Wayne will be moved to a future date due to flight cancelations. Khan confirmed it was due to winter weather and the match would be rescheduled, but did not say when.

"We're going to all come together to have a great show tonight," Khan posted.

Khan followed up the postponement announcement with another post that "Hangman" Adam Page would be in action following his Texas Death Match victory over Christopher Daniels on Saturday. He didn't say just who Page would be facing following the bloody bout on "AEW Collision."