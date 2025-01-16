Samoa Joe Returns On AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage, Defends HOOK From The Patriarchy

Hook found himself at something of a disadvantage on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," after winning a match against Christian Cage by disqualification. Hook was attacked by Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne, leading to a numbers advantage for The Patriarchy. Then the familiar tones of Samoa Joe's theme music hit and the former AEW World Champion made his return to the company and cleared out The Patriarchy to assist Hook.

Joe has not wrestled since July, when he lost a Stampede Street Fight to Chris Jericho on "Dynamite." The former ROH World Television Champion was filming the second season of the popular Peacock streaming program "Twisted Metal," where Joe plays the character Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett of "Arrested Development" and "Bojack Horseman."

In an interview earlier this year, Joe expressed excitement at AEW's prospects, as wrestlers like Will Ospreay have since joined the company, and former world champion Kenny Omega is back from his bout with Diverticulitis.