AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage Live Coverage 1/15 - AEW World Title On The Line, Kenny Omega Takes On Brian Cage
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Maximum Carnage on January 15, 2025, coming to you live from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!
Jon Moxley will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining in a Four-Way Match at AEW Worlds End on December 28, 2024 as he defends against Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs emerged victorious over several other competitors in a Number One Contenders Casino Gauntlet Match during last week's edition of "Dynamite", hitting a spinebuster on Kyle O'Reilly in the closing moments to secure his spot in tonight's match. Later that night, Hobbs came to the aid of Cope after he was attacked at the hands of Moxley and his Death Riders stablemates.
Kenny Omega will be competing on AEW programming for the first time since he emerged victorious over Ethan Page on the December 9, 2023 episode of "AEW Collision" as he goes one-on-one with Brian Cage. Omega and Cage came face-to-face last week when he and his fellow Don Callis Family stablemates Kyle Fletcher and Lance Archer blindsided him while he was speaking until longtime rival Will Ospreay provided him with a helping hand.
The inaugural Women's Casino Gauntlet Match will be held tonight, with the winner receiving a shot at Mariah May's AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15. Kris Statlander will be the first entrant in the match, having defeated Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm in a Three-Way Match last week to maximize her chances of earning a pinfall or submission victory quicker while there are less entrants inside the ring.
HOOK looks to finally settle his issues with longtime rival Christian Cage when the two square off with each other. HOOK has been looking to exact his revenge on Cage and his Patriarchy stablemates after they took out HOOK's father Taz with an attack a number of weeks ago, leading to a handful of messages, physical, and verbal exchanges between the two parties.
Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP of The Hurt Syndicate will be colliding with AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party and Mark Briscoe in a trios match. Lashley and Benjamin made it clear that they were coming for Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy's title last week before Lashley defeated Mark in singles competition and Private Party confronted The Hurt Syndicate following the match.
Additionally, Ricochet will be making an appearance on tonight's show after coming up short in the aforementioned Number One Contenders Casino Gauntlet Match last week.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and the returning Taz greet audiences at home as Brian Cage, Don Callis, and Lance Archer make their way out to the ring. Kenny Omega follows.
Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage (w/ Don Callis and Lance Archer)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Omega connects with a back elbow on Cage, then follows it up with a kick to his face. Cage lands a back body drop on Omega, then fires off shoulders on his midsection in the corner and delivers a second back body drop to him. Omega hits a Frakensteiner on Cage, but Cage turns Omega inside out with a clothesline after Archer momentarily distracts him.
Cage whips Omega into one of the barricades on the outside, then sends his face bouncing off the ring apron and sends him crashing into the announce desk face first. Cage distracts the referee as Archer and Callis both take shots at Omega.
Back from the break, Cage delivers a suplex to Omega off the bottom rope. They then brawl on the ramp, but Cage powerbombs Omega over the top and back into the ring. He follows it up with an F5 and goes for a pin, but Omega kicks out. Omega levels Cage and looks to land a moonsault on Cage, but Cage gets his knees up.
Cage sits Omega on the top rope, but Omega pulls Cage off and follows it up with a V-Trigger. He goes for a pin, but Cage kicks out. Omega sets up for a Snap Dragon suplex, but Cage escapes. Omega then lands two more V-Triggers and the One Winged Angel for the win.
Winner: Kenny Omega
After the match, Kyle Fletcher makes his way down to the ring and beats down Omega with Archer. Will Ospreay appears and sends Fletcher crashing out of the ring, then lands a Hidden Blade on Archer and hits a knee on Fletcher. He delivers a crossbody to Fletcher over the top, but Konosuke Takeshita gets into the ring and exchanges right hands with Omega. Fletcher looks to help Takeshita, but Ospreay slides back inside the ring to help Omega. Fletcher and Takeshita then both send Omega and Ospreay crashing into the mat.
