Samoa Joe Names Two AEW Stars He Wants To Face

In the two years since Samoa Joe signed with AEW, he has had memorable matches with the company's top stars, which included a trilogy of matches with Darby Allin over the AEW TNT Championship, dethroning MJF in his home state to become AEW World Champion, while also having the distinction of being CM Punk's final AEW opponent before he was fired. Joe, though, isn't done yet and has his eyes on two men in particular.

During a recent Q&A session at "Terrificon," Joe named the two AEW stars he has yet to share the ring with who he would love to get his hands on.

"We've got Kenny Omega coming back, we've got Will Ospreay, yeah the list really goes on and on," Joe said. "There's a lot of matchups that are fresh that haven't been had yet, but those two definitely jump to the top of the list."

Joe admitted that he doesn't have any knowledge as to when Omega will return to AEW from his recent surgery to combat diverticulitis, but said that the former AEW World Champion is the type of person who heals far before anyone expects him to and should be back in action fairly soon.

For either of those matches to happen, Joe will have to return to AEW himself. The former AEW World Champion was written off TV in early July to film the second season of the "Twisted Metal" TV show. Filming has been taking place in Toronto over the summer and looks set to conclude in November 2024, with breaks during filming giving Joe a chance to make sporadic appearances in AEW.

