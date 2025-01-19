AEW House Of Black Members File New Trademarks Amidst Malaki Black Departure Reports

The House of Black have been fan favorites in AEW since the group was formed in 2022, which led them to becoming World Trios Champions in 2023. However, the house will not be black for much longer as it has been heavily reported that Malakai Black has wrestled his last match for the company, with many expecting him to return to WWE. This begs the question of what does the future hold for Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart? For two of those three, the question might have been answered after some recent trademarks were filed.

On January 15, two trademarks were filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office by King and Matthews. King filed to trademark "Hounds of Hell," while Matthews filed for "Hell Hounds," for the entertainment purposes pertaining to wrestling, with both applications yet to be officially approved at the time of writing. Nothing can be officially confirmed until Black's departure has been announced, but many fans believe that these trademarks will be the name of Matthews and King's new team, with the two men having their first post-House of Black tag team match on the January 25 edition of "AEW Collision" against the Gates of Agony.

Seeds were planted for King and Matthews to be a team on the January 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite" after the latter was defeated by Will Ospreay. However, the "Aerial Assassin" was so impressed with Matthews that he told the Australian star that he has both singles and tag gold in his future. For King, he was told by Cope on the January 11 episode of "Collision" that he needs to "take the reins" going forward, and that he also has a bright future ahead of him if he sticks to the right path.