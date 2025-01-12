AEW Collision Live Coverage 1/11/25: Daniel Garcia Defends TNT Championship

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on January 11, 2025 from the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia!

Talent had issues getting to the arena due to inclement weather. Despite canceled and delayed flights, some talent was able to make it via car (or in Mariah May's case, a limo). The Women's World Champion will face Harley Cameron in a non-title, #HotGirlGraps match. Cameron performed an original song to promote the match.

On "Dynamite", we got two match announcements. On last week's "Collision", the main event was Rated FTR against The Learning Tree. Tonight, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will face Dax Harwood while Big Bill squares off against Cope.

Last week, Daniel Garcia defended his TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe. He will defend it tonight against none other than his mentor and friend, Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata just returned from Japan where he faced Hiroshi Tanahashi in a five minute exhibition match at "Wrestle Dynasty".

After being attacked by the Death Riders on last week's "Collision", The Outrunners look to get revenge on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. PAC will also be in action against Komander. When Komander ended Castagnoli's C2 hopes, he was attacked by PAC.