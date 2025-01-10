Harley Cameron Promotes Upcoming AEW Collision Match With Original Song

For weeks, AEW Women's Champion Mariah May has invited the rest of the AEW women's division to step up and challenge her. So far, the likes of Anna Jay, Mina Shirakawa, and Thunder Rosa have done just that, but to no avail. This Saturday, Harley Cameron will follow suit in hopes of defeating "The Glamour" in non-title competition, dubbed "hot girl graps," on "AEW Collision." Before they officially square off, though, Cameron has delivered a special message to May, courtesy of an original song.

"I've got a little message for Mariah May. I challenge you to a match on 'Collision' Saturday," Cameron sang, alongside the strumming of her guitar. "And everybody knows you as 'The Glamour,' but behind your back, well, everybody knows you as a horrible person. They really do. And I'll be blunt. What's worse than your attitude is that you are a cunning woman. So on Saturday, you'll witness, yes you will, the end of Mariah May. Now feel the wrath. Now feel the wrath. Now feel the wrath. Now feel the wrath."

The January 11 episode of "Collision" will mark the second singles encounter between May and Cameron. They previously met on the May 8 episode of "Dynamite," with May emerging victorious. The two have also met in tag competition, most recently on a November edition of "AEW Rampage." Elsewhere on "Collision," Big Bill will take on "The Rated R Superstar" Cope (aka Adam Copeland), while Chris Jericho battles FTR's Dax Harwood. The respective show will emanate from the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia.