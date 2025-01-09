AEW Dynamite 01/08/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I know that bashing Tony Khan is something that a lot of people get a kick out of doing, and in fairness some of his decisions in recent months have left a lot to be desired, but there is one thing that you cannot take away from him and that is (in my opinion at least) the Casino Gauntlet match is easily the most original and most exciting match that has ever come out of AEW, and might be the best new gimmick match anyone has come up with in years.

The first two showcased the potential of the bout, while the third one at All In London was genuinely one of the most exciting matches AEW produced in 2024. The tag team version of it didn't exactly land the way some would have hoped and that is partly down to the tag division being colder than the inside of a freezer, but this match in Clarksville, Tennessee was another slam dunk effort. Many of the participants had legitimate claims to be the rightful winner, and the match had some fantastic story beats layered throughout.

Continuing the "they match each other's freak in a weird sort of way" feud between Jay White and Hangman Page was a great way to open things up, Ricochet getting more heat on himself with the Swerve Strickland tease for his entrance that adds a little wrinkle into their feud without Swerve even being there, and Jeff Jarrett trying to make good on his promise of getting a hold of one last world championship that he carefully mapped out the week earlier. Sure, The Undisputed Kingdom guys didn't really do much, Lance Archer and Wheeler Yuta made up the numbers, and Daniel Garcia seems to be doing everything other than defending the AEW TNT Championship, but this match made the show feel more alive than any other portion of the show.

Then there is the winner. I was one of the many people who were a bit stumped as to what would be next for Powerhouse Hobbs after Worlds End and his loss to Konosuke Takeshita, but he grabbed the match by the scruff of its neck and made it his. A truly inspired winner that no one probably saw coming, who actually has a personal gripe with Moxley to make their match mean a little more as the injury Hobbs sustained in April 2024 came against Moxley. Do I think he will dethrone the leader of The Death Riders? Of course I don't. It would be great if he did, but having Hobbs in around the AEW World Championship scene is LONG overdue. Let's just hope this isn't a flash in the pan, and more of a permanent move.

Written by Sam Palmer