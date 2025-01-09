Kris Statlander Pins Toni Storm, Wins Entry In Women's Casino Gauntlet On AEW Dynamite

Kris Statlander has been on a road to redemption after coming up short in her rivalry with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, and that road is taking her through "Maximum Carnage."

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Statlander pinned Toni Storm in a three-way match which also involved Willow Nightingale. As a result of the victory, Statlander will have the number-one entry in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at "Maximum Carnage," the winner of which will receive a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. The entry gives her a massive advantage, as the multi-woman match is sudden death rules, giving Statlander a chance to win the match before the third entrant even makes it to the ring.

While it is not known who else will be in the match, Toni Storm, still under the impression that she's a rookie, said she clearly hasn't proved herself to the degree that she deserves entry in the match. Storm has been reliving her first years in wrestling as a result of the trauma of losing the AEW Women's World Championship.