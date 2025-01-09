MJF Claims 2025 Is Jeff Jarrett's Last Year As An AEW Wrestler In Dynamite Face-Off

At "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen," the news of Jeff Jarrett's final contract and imminent departure from AEW roped the professional wrestling world into a whisper storm, with fans speculating just how long Jarrett had left in his deal. Now, per Maxwell Jacob Friedman, it seems that Jarrett only has one year left on his AEW deal, and one more year to fulfill his dreams of securing the AEW World Championship.

After being run out of Wednesday's Casino Gauntlet Match by Wheeler Yuta, Jarrett returned to the ring to address the Tennessee crowd and confirm his intention to pursue AEW's highest honor in 2025. Friedman quickly interrupted the hometown hero's address, and after making an assortment of jokes related to Jarrett's age, used Jarrett's year-long deal to taunt his budding rival. MJF insinuated that "The Last Outlaw" did not make a one-year deal with AEW out of a desire to retire from in-ring competition, but that AEW only signed Jarrett to a one-year deal due to his age and in-ring staleness.

MJF attempted to broker a deal with Jarrett, and offered to help Jarrett achieve his dream of winning the AEW World Championship in return for a guaranteed title opportunity. Jarrett responded by calling MJF a "one hit wonder," which the Tennessee crowd quickly picked up as a chant. He succinctly rejected MJF's offer, and left to the back.

AEW has neither confirmed nor denied MJF's claims regarding Jarrett's contract. If true, Jarrett may very well be set to retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, seeing as he called his recent AEW deal his final talent deal. Regardless, it seems that Jarrett will have to wait for his shot at the AEW World Championship opportunity, as Powerhouse Hobbs claimed the victory in Wednesday's Casino Gauntlet Match to face current champion Jon Moxley at "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage."