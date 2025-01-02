Jeff Jarrett Re-Signs With AEW, Targets World Title

"The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett promised his fans that he had a huge announcement regarding his future on the Fight for the Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite," and that announcement was that he has not only re-signed with AEW, but that the contract he has signed is the last talent deal he will ever sign.

Backstage, Jarrett talked things over with his wife Karen, as well as Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt, who all asked Jarrett if this is what he really wanted to do, to which he said yes. Jarrett then took to the ring with his boots around his neck and his guitar on a stand in the middle of the ring, before addressing the fans in attendance. After running through his family history, Jarrett asked himself and the crowd if "The Last Outlaw" should ride off into the sunset, and the answer was "hell no." He explained that he has a little bit left in the tank and he's going to give everything he has in this final run, and it will be a final run as Jarrett confirmed that the fresh deal he has signed with AEW will be his last as an in-ring talent.

As for what Jarrett wants to achieve on this final ride, he wants gold. However, he doesn't want any gold, he doesn't want the AEW World Trios Championships, the AEW Tag Team Championships, or any of the other titles in the company, he wants the AEW World Championship. He wants the AEW World Championship so much that he even declared himself for the Casino Gauntlet Match on the January 8 episode of "Dynamite," and it doesn't look like there's going to be anything that will put a stop to this final ride for "The Last Outlaw."