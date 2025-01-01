Tony Khan Announces Return Of Gimmick Match For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

AEW will kick off its year in style with the "Fight For The Fallen" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on January 1. The show will be the first to air simultaneously on TBS and MAX, but the second episode of "Dynamite" of 2025 has already got people talking, as AEW President Tony Khan has announced the return of a popular gimmick match. Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the return of the Casino Gauntlet for the January 8 episode in Clarksville, Tennessee, with the winner receiving a shot at the AEW World Championship at the "Maximum Carnage" edition of "Dynamite" on January 15.

Next Wed, 1/8

Clarksville, TN

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + MAX Casino Gauntlet Match

Winner Gets World Title bout vs @JonMoxley at

Maximum Carnage

Wed, 1/15 Next Wednesday

the first simulcast Casino Gauntlet Match on MAX + TBS! Don't miss Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/1FCzUDtOSZ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 1, 2025

The Casino Gauntlet match debuted in 2024 as an original gimmick designed by Khan, with the first installment coming on the April 24 episode of "Dynamite." The bout was won by Will Ospreay, who earned an AEW International Championship shot at Double or Nothing. Ospreay won the second match of its kind on the first "Dynamite" after Double or Nothing, where he earned an AEW World Championship shot at Forbidden Door against Swerve Strickland, which he lost.

Another one took place at All In London 2024 at Wembley Stadium, in what many consider the most eventful Casino Gauntlet match to date. Fans in London saw the surprise appearances of Nigel McGuinness and Zack Sabre Jr., the debut of Ricochet, and Christian Cage pick up the victory, despite already wrestling earlier that night. Ospreay would get back in on the action in the first-ever tag team Casino Gauntlet, winning alongside Kyle Fletcher to earn a shot at The Young Bucks on "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in September.