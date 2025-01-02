AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen Live Coverage 1/1 - Rated FTR Take On The Death Riders, Adam Page Faces Orange Cassidy
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite": Fight For The Fallen on January 1, 2025, coming to you live from the Harrah's Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina!
Adam Copeland will be competing in his first match since AEW Double or Nothing on May 26 as he joins forces with his Rated FTR teammates Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castsagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders. After Moxley retained his title against Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and "Hangman" Adam Page in a Four-Way Match at AEW Worlds End this past Saturday, he, Yuta, and Castagnoli attacked White after the match until Copeland, Harwood, and Wheeler all came to his aid. Speaking of Cassidy and Page, they will also be going one-on-one with each other as they look to put their issues to bed once and for all.
Julia Hart will be competing in her first match since being dethroned as TBS Champion by former titleholder Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty on April 21 as she collides with Jamie Hayter. Hart has had her sights set on Hayter since making her return to AEW programming, interrupting her in the form of videos while Hayter has been speaking backstage and attacking her when she made her in person return at the "AEW Collision": Winter Is Coming special on December 14.
Additionally, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate will be squaring off with The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in what will be the first time ever that any of the four men have met each other in the ring in both singles and tag team action. Jeff Jarrett will be addressing what's next for him after informing Renee Paquette and AEW fans backstage of his intentions to do so at Worlds End much to the surprise of his wife Karen Jarrett and his allies Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.
We are live! Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home before we head to a message from The Death Riders aimed at Rated FTR. Rated FTR then respond to The Death Riders with a message of their own.
Back at ringside, Orange Cassidy and "Hangman" Adam Page then make their way out.
Adam Page vs. Orange Cassidy
The bell rings and Page delivers a chop to Cassidy in the corner. He whips him into the opposite one and connects with a clothesline, then follows it up with a belly-to-belly suplex and goes for a pin. Cassidy kicks out, but Page fires off more chops on him and dumps him onto the apron. He levels him with a clothesline off the middle rope, then sends him crashing into the barricade.
Cassidy rains down right hands on Page, but Page dumps Cassidy back inside the ring and charges at him. Cassidy catches him with a boot and looks to land a crossbody off the middle rope, but Page catches him and connects with a Fallaway Slam on him in the corner. Page then gets Cassidy up on his shoulders, but Cassidy rolls him up. Page kicks out, but Cassidy hits a kick on him and follows it up with Stun-Dog Millionaire. Page responds with a second Fallaway Slam on Cassidy on the entrance ramp.
Back from the break, Page delivers a boot to Cassidy on the outside and dumps him back inside the ring. Cassidy puts his hands in his pocket and sends Page's face repeatedly bouncing off adjacent top turnbuckles, then fires off kicks on him and follows it up with a superkick. Cassidy lands three Orange Punches on Page, but Page responds with a pair of Dead Eyes to him for the win.
Winner: Adam Page
The Acclaimed then make their way down to the ring. The Hurt Syndicate follows.
The Hurt Syndicate (w/ MVP) vs. The Acclaimed
Bobby Lashley and Max Caster begin the action. The bell rings and Lashley sends Caster crashing into the mat with a Fallaway Slam. Anthony Bowens and Shelton Benjamin tag in, and Bowens fires off right hands on Benjamin. Bowens runs the ropes, but Caster tags himself in much to the frustration of Bowens. Benjamin delivers four German suplexes to Caster as an irritated Bowens watches from outside the ring. Lashley then tags back in and connects with a spear on Caster before he sends him crashing into the mat with a chokeslam and cinches in The Hurt Lock for the win.
Winners: The Hurt Syndicate
