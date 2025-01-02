AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen Live Coverage 1/1 - Rated FTR Take On The Death Riders, Adam Page Faces Orange Cassidy

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite": Fight For The Fallen on January 1, 2025, coming to you live from the Harrah's Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina!

Adam Copeland will be competing in his first match since AEW Double or Nothing on May 26 as he joins forces with his Rated FTR teammates Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castsagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders. After Moxley retained his title against Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and "Hangman" Adam Page in a Four-Way Match at AEW Worlds End this past Saturday, he, Yuta, and Castagnoli attacked White after the match until Copeland, Harwood, and Wheeler all came to his aid. Speaking of Cassidy and Page, they will also be going one-on-one with each other as they look to put their issues to bed once and for all.

Julia Hart will be competing in her first match since being dethroned as TBS Champion by former titleholder Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty on April 21 as she collides with Jamie Hayter. Hart has had her sights set on Hayter since making her return to AEW programming, interrupting her in the form of videos while Hayter has been speaking backstage and attacking her when she made her in person return at the "AEW Collision": Winter Is Coming special on December 14.

Additionally, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate will be squaring off with The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in what will be the first time ever that any of the four men have met each other in the ring in both singles and tag team action. Jeff Jarrett will be addressing what's next for him after informing Renee Paquette and AEW fans backstage of his intentions to do so at Worlds End much to the surprise of his wife Karen Jarrett and his allies Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

We are live! Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home before we head to a message from The Death Riders aimed at Rated FTR. Rated FTR then respond to The Death Riders with a message of their own.

Back at ringside, Orange Cassidy and "Hangman" Adam Page then make their way out.