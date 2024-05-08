AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (5/8) Trent Vs. OC, Kenny Omega Speaks, More
It's Wednesday, you know what that means. AEW will be presenting yet another edition of their flagship Wednesday night program, "Dynamite."
On tonight's show, Kenny Omega is set to address the AEW fans after he was brutally attacked by The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry at the end of last week's show. Plus, Trent Beretta will wrestle his former best friend Orange Cassidy, after Cassidy revealed Trent ended the career of their fellow friend Chuck Taylor. Also set for the show, Serena Deeb will say a few words, and Rocky Romero will wrestle "Switchblade" Jay White.
"AEW Dynamite" is set to air at 8 pm ET on TBS.
Former Best Friends Collide
Adam Copeland enters the arena and says he will face Brody King in a No Disqualification Match. Roll titles, pyro explodes.
Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Berretta
They immediately begin throwing punches at each other. Trent dodges an Orange Punch and retreats to ringside. Orange Cassidy hits a Suicide Dive and pummels Trent around ringside. OC sends Trent into the ringpost. Trent comes back with a lariat. The referee is allowing both men to fight at ringside due to relaxed rules. Trent facetiously gives a thumbs-up. Trent throws OC into the barricade and pummels him more. OC recovers, hops the barricade and pockets his hands. Trent chases OC into the crowd, where Trent eats a superkick. They brawl through the crowd, with OC in firm control. OC mounts Trent and punches him as the crowd counts on. OC celebrates among the people.
Trent comes back but OC reverses a suplex into the aisleway. Orange charges Trent and Trent dumps OC over the barricade back to the floor. Trent goes for a leap but Cassidy trips him up. Both men hobble their way back in the ring. Trent hits a Busaiku Knee Strike. Orange hits Orange Punch. Both men are down. Don Callis walks to ringside. We head to commercial.
Back from commercial and both men are wearily trading blows. They trade counters until Cassidy spins into a Satellite DDT. Orange mounts Trent and pummels him. Trent comes back with a half-and-half suplex. Trent hits a short-arm lariat. Trent hits a series of piledrivers on Cassidy. Trent hits a running knee. Trent exposes the turnbuckle. Orange exposes the turnbuckle. Trent gets sent into the buckle. Orange rolls him up for the pinfall.
WINNER: Orange Cassidy
After the match, Trent attacks Cassidy and dislodges the ringsteps. Trent hits a piledriver on the ringsteps. Trent then catapults Cassidy neck-first into the frame of the ring apron. Trent has a tool box. Cassidy has a chair. Don Callis separates the two men. Kris Statlander talks down Trent. Don Callis talks down Cassidy. Cassidy and Callis exit together.
In the parking lot, The New Elite park their big car in Tony Khan's parking spot.
Kenny Omega Declares Anarchy (In The Arena)
Kenny Omega is shown in the hospital. He says The Elite were like family to him. He says that he has business to take care of before he gets surgery. He says at AEW Double or Nothing there will be an Anarchy At The Arena Match, in which The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada will face FTR and two stars to be revealed later in the night.
Tony Schiavone welcomes Serena Deeb to the arena, where she explains that losing at Double or Nothing is not an option. She says she came back from the hardest 15 months of her life after suffering seizures. She says the experience was scary and mystifying. Deeb says that dreaming of being AEW Women's World Champion kept her motivated as she dealt with the issues. Toni Storm's music interrupts her.
Storm calls her a charity case, infuriating Deeb. Deeb says she will fight for her life to be champion. Storm says she doesn't give a "single solitary sh**" about Deeb's issues. Deeb gets in her face. Deeb blocks a sneak attack and lays out the champion.
Backstage, Rocky Romero tells a wounded Orange Cassidy that he should try to mend fences so he, OC and Trent can challenge for the Six Man Tag Titles.
Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
Cameron charges May and unleashes a flurry of offense for a quick nearfall. Cameron keeps up the assault on May. Cameron taunts May as she dominates her. May fights back and sends Cameron into the corner. May hits a series of running elbows in the corner and follows up with a spinning side slam. May hits a Shotgun Dropkick. Cameron retreats to the corner, where Saraya tends to her. May goes for Cameron but Cameron fights back, slamming May on the apron as the match goes to commercial.
