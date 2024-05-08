AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (5/8) Trent Vs. OC, Kenny Omega Speaks, More

Kenny Omega is shown in the hospital. He says The Elite were like family to him. He says that he has business to take care of before he gets surgery. He says at AEW Double or Nothing there will be an Anarchy At The Arena Match, in which The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada will face FTR and two stars to be revealed later in the night.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Serena Deeb to the arena, where she explains that losing at Double or Nothing is not an option. She says she came back from the hardest 15 months of her life after suffering seizures. She says the experience was scary and mystifying. Deeb says that dreaming of being AEW Women's World Champion kept her motivated as she dealt with the issues. Toni Storm's music interrupts her.

Storm calls her a charity case, infuriating Deeb. Deeb says she will fight for her life to be champion. Storm says she doesn't give a "single solitary sh**" about Deeb's issues. Deeb gets in her face. Deeb blocks a sneak attack and lays out the champion.

Backstage, Rocky Romero tells a wounded Orange Cassidy that he should try to mend fences so he, OC and Trent can challenge for the Six Man Tag Titles.

Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

Cameron charges May and unleashes a flurry of offense for a quick nearfall. Cameron keeps up the assault on May. Cameron taunts May as she dominates her. May fights back and sends Cameron into the corner. May hits a series of running elbows in the corner and follows up with a spinning side slam. May hits a Shotgun Dropkick. Cameron retreats to the corner, where Saraya tends to her. May goes for Cameron but Cameron fights back, slamming May on the apron as the match goes to commercial.

