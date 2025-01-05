Wrestle Dynasty Live Coverage 1/5 - Kenny Omega Takes On Gabe Kidd, Several Titles On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, 2025, coming to you live from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan at a special start time of 11 PM ET on January 4, featuring stars from AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Stardom, and CMLL!

Kenny Omega will be competing in his first match since defeating Ethan Page on the December 9, 2023 episode of "AEW Collision" as he goes one-on-one with Gabe Kidd. The issues between the former AEW World Champion and the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion have meteorically been on the rise over the course of the past several weeks, culminating on January 3 when they met in a tense confrontation with each other at the Wrestle Dynasty press conference.

One night after successfully retaining the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Shota Umino at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19, Zack Sabre Jr. will be putting his title on the line once again tonight as he defends against Ricochet. Sabre Jr. has held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for over 80 days, dethroning Tetsuya Naito at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling on October 14 to become the titleholder.

New IWGP Tag Team Champions are set to be crowned tonight, as AEW stars Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson will be competing in their first match since the October 30 episode of "Dynamite" when they take on United Empire's Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, and Hiromu Takahashi and the aforementioned Naito of Los Ingobernables de Japon in a Three-Way Match. Great-O-Khan previously held the IWGP Tag Team Championship with HENARE, but were forced to relinquish the title after the latter suffered an injury last month.

Konosuke Takeshita will be putting both the AEW International Championship and NEVER Openweight Championships on the line against Tomohiro Ishii. Takeshita both retained his International Championship against Shingo Takagi and dethroned him as NEVER Openweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 19. Another multi-reigning champion will also be crowned tonight, as Mercedes Mone and Mina Shirakawa put their respective NJPW STRONG Women's Championship and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship on the line in a Winner Take All Match.

Another title will also be up for grabs tonight, as Jack Perry challenges Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in the latter's first defense since he dethroned David Finlay as titleholder at Wrestle Kingdom 19. Elsewhere, an Eight Man Gauntlet Match is also set for tonight as four stars from NJPW and four stars from CMLL are set to take part in it. The first competitor in the match to pin one of their opponents will emerge victorious in the match, each entering one minute apart from each other. Hiroshi Tanashi will also be going head-to-head with Katsuyori Shibata in a Grappling Match, while Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders squares off with the aforementioned Umino, and House of Black's Brody King collides with Finlay.

Additionally, Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes of The Sons of Texas will be defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship for the first time since retaining against The Righteous at ROH Final Battle on December 20 as they square off with House of Torture's Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Sho on the pre-show beginning at 10 PM ET on January 4. Willow Nightingale of AEW will also be taking on Stardom's Momo Wantanabe, ROH's Athena, and Persephone of CMLL in a Four-Way Match for the International Women's Cup on the pre-show. The winner will receive a shot at any women's championship in the four different companies of their choosing.

We are live on the pre-show! Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton greet audiences at home as Momo Wantanabe, Thekla, Willow Nightingale, Persephone, and Athena all make their way out to the ring.