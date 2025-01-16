Backstage Update On Megan Bayne's AEW Status

Perhaps the most notable highlight of last night's first ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match, other than Toni Storm winning, was the "AEW Dynamite" arrival of Megan Bayne. Bayne's AEW appearance was a long-time coming, not just because it had been years since she last appeared in the promotion more than a year ago, but because of long running speculation that Bayne has been signed to the promotion for eons.

Whether or not that is actually the case remains to be seen. Fightful Select reports that there are two different versions of what was going on with Bayne prior to her Casino Gauntlet appearance. Some in AEW claim that Bayne has been signed to the promotion the entire time she's been absent. However, those close to Bayne say that her previous contract in AEW had expired and she had become a free agent, echoing chatter from this past June.

Regardless, most in AEW agree that Bayne is currently under contract, making the question of whether she has been signed, or left and re-signed, ultimately moot. Perhaps more importantly, fans will not have to wait long to see Bayne again, as the expectation is she will be remaining on TV going forward.

Bayne has been prolific outside of AEW, developing into one of the more sought after women's wrestlers on the independent circuit. Most notably, Bayne worked for AEW's promotional partner, Stardom, throughout 2023 and into early 2024. She has since been a staple for GCW, where she's teamed with former AEW star Joey Janela, and is expected to be part of The People vs. GCW event in Hammerstein Ballroom this weekend, where she'll wrestle Atticus Cogar.