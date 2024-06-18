Indie Star Megan Bayne Reportedly Not Under Contract To AEW, Currently A Free Agent

AEW fans have been waiting a long time to see the return of Megan Bayne to the company as the 26-year-old has reportedly been under contract for some time. She has been making a name for herself in Japan over the past few years as part of the STARDOM roster, while also making appearances on the American independent scene in promotions like Limitless Wrestling, Beyond Wrestling, and GCW.

However, it seems that Bayne is no longer with AEW at the time of writing. According to "Fightful Select," there had been pitches for Bayne to return to AEW programming once she wrapped up her duties in STARDOM in January, but it has now been reported that she is a free agent and can show up wherever she wants.

Despite this, Bayne and AEW have been engaged in talks recently, with the company pitching some creative ideas in these recent discussions. However, it is not yet clear whether these discussions will lead to her becoming a full-time member of the AEW roster, or if they are talks about her appearing for the company on a sporadic basis.

Before traveling to Japan on a full-time basis, Bayne had wrestled a handful of matches for AEW between 2021 and 2023, with four of her matches being broadcast on "AEW Dark." She last appeared in the promotion in a dark segment after the June 9, 2023 edition of "AEW Rampage" was taped, where she teamed up with Emi Sakura in a losing effort against Willow Nightingale and Maki Itoh.

Bayne has already mixed it up with the likes of former AEW Women's World Champions Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose in singles action, but for right now, it's unclear if the former OVW Women's Champion will become "All Elite" any time soon.