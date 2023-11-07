AEW Reportedly Signed Former Independent Prospect Months Ago

AEW reportedly expanded its women's division months ago, although unlike other recent signings, they haven't made nearly as big a deal about this one.

According to Fightful Select, independent star Megan Bayne was signed to All Elite Wrestling months ago, though there are currently no creative plans for her. The report indicates that Bayne was sent to Japan refine her craft in Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling in the summer, though it seems likely this was a mistake, as Bayne doesn't have any documented TJPW matches and has instead been working for fellow joshi promotion World Wonder Ring STARDOM, even unsuccessfully challenging World of STARDOM Champion Tam Nakano for the title back in August.

Bayne wrestled numerous matches for "AEW Dark" in 2021 and 2022 before she suffered an ACL injury which kept her out of action for 9 months. After returning from her injury, Bayne worked a dark match at a June taping of "AEW Rampage," possibly before or around the time of her signing, as well as numerous independents. Bayne was trained by Al Snow and also wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling for a time, where she held the OVW Women's Championship. Her tenure in OVW coincided with a joint show between OVW and Impact Wrestling called Outbreak, which saw her tangle with Jordynne Grace, Havok, and current AEW/Ring of Honor star Kiera Hogan in a four-way match. She's also tangled with such AEW stars as Billie Starkz, Willow Nightingale, and Tay Conti during her time on the independent scene.

The news comes as WWE is reportedly making serious attempts to sign NJPW STRONG Women's Champion and STARDOM star Giulia, after AEW had reportedly tried to court the popular Japanese star.