Indie wrestler Megan Bayne has suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action for nine months.

RedLeafRetrocast was the first to report the news, noting that Bayne revealed the injury during Sunday’s IWTV/WWR Galentine’s Day show.

Megan Bayne is a frequent AEW Dark and Elevation competitor. Bayne got her first win in AEW after she defeated Lelia Grey on the Jan 3, 2022 edition of Elevation.

Her latest match in AEW was at the Dark tapings in Orlando on February 5, where she faced Tiffany Nieves.

She was trained by Al Snow and made her Ohio Valley Wrestling debut in 2017. She is also a former OVW Women’s Champion.

Bayne claims she’s torn her ACL.

Out 9 months.

F--k. pic.twitter.com/n0eBahfbC6 — RedLeafRetrocast® (@BowlingJD) February 13, 2022

Match 6: Megan Bayne VS. Tiffany Nieves #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/WWbN8Jzz5n — Sir Owen Disney (@SirOwenDisney) February 6, 2022

