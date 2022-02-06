There was a lengthy double taping of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida yesterday, February 5. Among the talents competing, one was former WWE NXT talent Vanessa Borne (Danielle Kamela), as we noted yesterday.

Borne unfortunately suffered a loss in her debut match to Marina Shafir. Shafir made her AEW debut last December during Dark tapings.

Vanessa Borne was released from WWE on May 19, 2021, with her last match being a six-woman match on January 31, 2020, at an NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida. She had signed with WWE in April 2016. She also took part in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, where she lost to Serena Deeb in the first round.

You can see the full results below:

Session One:

* Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash

* QT Marshall defeated Pat Brink (former Calvin Raines in FCW)

* Tony Nese defeated Carlie Bravo

* Emi Sakura defeated Angelica Risk

* 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated The Metro Brothers

* MT Nakazawa defeated Joey Sweets

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Luke Sampson

* Jora Johl defeated Axel Rico

* Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 defeated Chaos Project

* Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster) defeated Fuego del Sol

* Julia Hart defeated Kelsey Heather

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Gus De La Vega. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Hobbs said he wants Dante Martin. Martin then ran down and they had a pull apart brawl.

* Gunn Club defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Tony Vincita

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Queen Aminata

* Lee Moriarty defeated Anthony Henry

* Anna Jay defeated Kaci Lennox

* Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) defeated Marcus Kross and PJ Rosas

* Skye Blue defeated Ruthie Lee

* The Wingmen defeated four enhancement talents

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo. Post-match, The Factory jumped Yuta before an Orange Cassidy save.

Session Two:

* Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) defeated Cameron Stewart

* Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) defeated Lamar Diggs

* Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)

* Marina Shafir defeated Danielle Kamela (the former Vanessa Borne in WWE NXT)

* 10 defeated Ben Bishop

* Megan Bayne defeated Tiffany Nieves

* Fuego del Sol defeated David Ali

* Lee Johnson defeated Darian Bengston

* Sonny Kiss defeated Ashton Starr

* The Acclaimed defeated The Don and B-Jack

* Dante Martin defeated Jack Evans (w/ Angelico and Jora Johl)

* Abadon defeated Sahara Se7en

* Diamante defeated Vipress

* Kiera Hogan defeated Kelsey Reagan

* Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) defeated Josh Woods

* Shawn Dean defeated Will Austin

* Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

