Marina Shafir has made her AEW debut.

The former WWE NXT Superstar worked today’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and went up against Kris Statlander.

There is no word on when Shafir vs. Statlander will air, but it should be within the next few weeks.

Shafir, who is married to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, was released from WWE on June 25, 2021 after joining the company in May 2018. Since then, Shafir defeated Masha Slamovich at the GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 event on October 22. She also defeated Brooke Havok on the UWN Primetime Live Championship Wrestling event that aired on November 13, taped on October 7.

It remains to be seen if Shafir has signed a deal with AEW, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more from the AEW Dark tapings. Below are two photos of Shafir vs. Statlander: