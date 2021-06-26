WWE released 14 Superstars yesterday as part of ongoing budget cuts. Among the names was NXT star Marina Shafir, who commented earlier today about her departure.

“It’s a cold world. Good thing I was born in Moldova. Thank you to everyone who reached out and thank you for the opportunity @WWENXT. I will continue to be the hardest worker in the motherf***ing room, but now I need to be keen. I’m not done.”

In addition to Shafir, WWE also released: Killian Dain, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Tino Sabbatelli, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and August Grey.

As noted, WWE reportedly had plans in place for Shafir — including a ring name change — and her release was considered a surprise.

Shafir first signed with WWE in May of 2018.