Former WWE NXT talent Vanessa Borne (Danielle Kamela) made her AEW debut during Saturday’s AEW Dark tapings.

Borne lost her debut match to Marina Shafir. Shafir made her AEW debut last December during Dark tapings. She was released from WWE on June 25, 2021.

Vanessa Borne was released from WWE on May 19, 2021. She had signed with WWE in April 2016. Her last match with the company was a six-woman match on January 31, 2020, at an NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida.

She also took part in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, where she lost to Serena Deeb in the first round.

Before her time in WWE, Vanessa Borne was an NBA dancer, NFL cheerleader, and FOX Sports presenter.

Saturday’s Dark tapings took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Below are photos from her debut:

Match 4: Marina Shafir VS. Danielle Kamela #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/u1Iy4eyUXF — Sir Owen Disney (@SirOwenDisney) February 6, 2022

