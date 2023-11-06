NJPW Star Reportedly Being Targeted By WWE To Boost Women's Division

The race is on to acquire the services of Giulia.

According to PWInsider, WWE is making a major play to sign the NJPW Strong Women's Champion, aiming to bring in the leader of Donna del Mondo and one part of the Artist of Stardom Champions at the earliest opportunity. A centerpiece of the Joshi promotion Stardom, Giulia has reportedly been engaged in contract talks with WWE that have developed enough to the point where she is expected to make her presence felt at the WWE Performance Center within the month.

This would be the third major deal WWE has inked to bring in a prominent talent to boost and rebuild its women's division as of late. Jade Cargill recently agreed to a pact to leave AEW behind for fresh WWE waters, and Kairi Sane jumped back onto the scene just over the weekend at Crown Jewel.

Giulia had conceivably been waiting for the chance to wrestle Mercedes Mone with her NJPW title on the line. However, Mone's ankle injury in May threw a wrench into those plans and, with Giulia's WWE signing looking imminent, it's quite possible that match may never come to fruition — unless Mone makes her way back to WWE at some point.

As for AEW's status in all of this, Tony Khan did make a run at Giulia earlier in the year, per Fightful Select. There had been conversations about AEW and Stardom working together in the type of crossover fashion we've seen in the past with a talent sharing arrangement that'd see women of each roster showing up to wrestle for the other promotion. And Giulia was certainly at the top of the list of women that Khan had interest in working with. However, it doesn't appear things ever progressed beyond those stages to have even remotely altered the course of where we sit now with Giulia on the precipice of becoming a WWE Superstar.