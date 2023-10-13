Reported Plans For Mercedes Mone When She Returns From Injury

Mercedes Mone has been out of action with an ankle injury since her match against Willow Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in May. As she gets closer to her eventual return, it appears there are still plans for Mone in NJPW going forward.

Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that, as many have expected, the promotion is planning to have Mone challenge Giulia for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. That title was reportedly created with Mone in mind, and she was set to become the first winner. However, that ankle injury resulted in Mone making a call on the fly to have Nightingale win the title. Nightingale would go on to drop the championship to Giulia in early July.

It's not yet known exactly when she'll be ready to return, but Mone is believed to be approaching a full recovery from the ankle injury. The former WWE star had an eventful few months leading up to the injury, returning to the world of wrestling at the Tokyo Dome during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Mone went on to feud against KAIRI, eventually winning the IWGP Women's Championship against her. However, Mone would drop that title to Mayu Iwatani in April.

Before her injury, Mone was reportedly set to wrestle at AEW All In, providing some further explanation for her appearance in the crowd at the Wembley Stadium event in August. Because of that, it seems likely that Mone will make her way to AEW in some capacity once she is cleared by doctors, in addition to her NJPW dates.