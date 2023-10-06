Latest Update On Mercedes Mone's Ankle Injury, Rehab

Mercedes Mone seems to be nearing a return to the ring. As reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mone is no longer wearing the walking boot she was using while rehabbing from an ankle injury, though an exact timeframe for her return is still not clear. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer believes it's likely Mone will continue working for NJPW and STARDOM while also adding AEW into the rotation, based on her appearance at AEW All In this past August.

Mone was injured at NJPW Resurgence in May during a match against Willow Nightingale. The bout decided the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, and Mone was reportedly set to win the championship. However, after sustaining an injury to her ankle during the match, the call was made to have Nightingale pick up the victory instead. Mone has been on the shelf since and hasn't been seen in wrestling apart from her audience appearance at All In.

About a year and a half ago, Mone walked out of WWE, where she was known for years as Sasha Banks. Banks and longtime friend Naomi (now known as Trinity in Impact Wrestling) left a taping of "WWE Raw" after being unable to reach an agreement concerning creative plans.

After spending months away from the ring, Banks debuted as Mone at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Her first feud was against then-IWGP Women's Champion Kairi, and the two later had a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley in February, with Mone winning the title. She would later lose the championship to Mayu Iwatani in April.