Backstage Update On Status Of Long-Absent AEW Dark Performer Megan Bayne

AEW star Megan Bayne could reportedly feature on AEW television once again, having last wrestled in the promotion almost a year ago.

"Fightful Select" has reported that Bayne is still under contract with AEW and that she could possibly return to the promotion soon. Sources in the promotion told "Fightful" that there have been ideas on how she could be used on AEW television, and that there were pitches for her to be a heel on her return. But the report also added that Bayne has drawn interest from other promotions and her AEW future is still up in the air.

Reports at that start of the year had hinted that Bayne could make her debut as a full-time star on AEW, after signing with the promotion last year. But the 25-year-old hasn't featured in AEW, despite wrestling for promotions worldwide, including the likes of STARDOM, GCW, and Limitless Wrestling, to name a few. Bayne last wrestled in AEW in June 2023, when she featured in a dark match on "AEW Rampage." Prior to that, she wrestled on the now-defunct "AEW Dark" YouTube show.

Bayne has impressed over the last few months, especially in STARDOM, where she has had title opportunities at the World of Stardom Championship and the NJPW Strong Women's title, but lost both matches to Maika and Giulia, respectively.

