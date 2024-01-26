New AEW Recruit Reportedly Expected To Make Debut Soon

AEW already boasts one of the most impressive rosters in wrestling, and it seems as if that roster is going to be getting even bigger with another new arrival ... sort of. Back in 2021, Megan Bayne wrestled her first match for AEW on a episode of "AEW Dark" against Big Swole, and went on to mix it up with the likes of Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, and Willow Nightingale. However, she never appeared on shows like "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" despite reportedly being signed to a contract, choosing to travel to Japan and perform for the STARDOM promotion for six months, where she gained quite the reputation among fans.

Bayne's Japanese excursion looks to be ending, as Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she is set to start with AEW on a full-time basis very soon. The reason she was in STARDOM was to gain experience in a highly structured environment, and that working multiple tours in STARDOM is a great way to learn quickly as you get a lot of ring time with good wrestlers several times a week. Bayne's final match in STARDOM came at their January 21 event in Tokyo, where she teamed up with HANAKO and Maika to take on Giulia, Mei Seira, and Suzu Suzuki.

Tony Khan has already made some big additions to the AEW women's division in 2024, with Mariah May making her in-ring debut, the signing of Deonna Purrazzo, and the rise of stars like Queen Aminata, coupled with the returns of stars like Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb. Throw in the possible signing of Mercedes Mone and the coming returns of Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, and the women of AEW could be on the verge of having a standout year.