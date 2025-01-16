Indie Star Megan Bayne Returns To AEW In Women's Casino Gauntlet Match On Dynamite

Megan Bayne made a triumphant return to AEW, after honing her craft in Japan and on the United States independent scene, during the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Bayne was the third woman to enter the match after Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter, and went to battle with Statlander to kick off her time in the bout, which was ultimately won by Toni Storm. It was reported ahead of "Dynamite" in Cincinnati, Ohio that Bayne was likely at the event.

Bayne previously worked with AEW, but was seen primarily on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation." She first made headlines in November 2023 when she signed with the company, and there was chatter around potential creative for her in the summer of 2024. It turned out she was no longer under contract with AEW, and was working in STARDOM. Her last match for AEW was in June 2024 when she appeared in a post-"AEW Rampage" dark match alongside Emi Sakura, Willow Nightingale and Maki Itoh.