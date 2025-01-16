Backstage Update On AEW Status Of Indie Star Megan Bayne Ahead Of Dynamite

Independent star Megan Bayne hasn't been seen on AEW since the days of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," but she may be returning to the company sooner rather than later. According to Fightful Select, Bayne has been discussed within the company, and there is a claim the outlet is working to verify that she is in Cincinnati, Ohio where "AEW Dynamite" will emanate from on Wednesday. The episode will see the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match, where Bayne could very well appear as a surprise.

Reports of Bayne signing with AEW first made headlines in November 2023, and in the summer of 2024, Fightful reported there was chatter around potential creative pitches for the indie star. It was later reported she was no longer under AEW contract. It was reported when Bayne went to work in Japan for STARDOM, she was "sent" by AEW, but the promotion disputed the claim Bayne was working there at AEW's behest. At the time, Fightful's AEW sources said that Bayne requested to work in STARDOM and was given permission, but reiterated she was indeed under contract at the time.

Bayne wrestled numerous matches for "AEW Dark" in 2021 and 2022, but suffered an ACL injury that kept her on the shelf for nine months. Bayne last wrestled for AEW in June 2024 when she teamed alongside Emi Sakura to take on Willow Nightingale and Maki Itoh in a dark match.