Toni Storm Returns To 'Timeless' Persona In Dramatic Reveal Promo On AEW Collision

Toni Storm revealed the "performance of a lifetime" after facing off with Mariah May during "AEW Collision," and now appears to be "Timeless" once again.

Since losing her AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May at All In last year, the former "Timeless" Toni Storm had returned under her rookie persona, before she knew or recognized established AEW rivals like Deonna Purazzo or even the person who dethroned her at Wembley. Nevertheless, she managed to secure a rematch with May in her home nation at Grand Slam: Australia with a win in the Casino Gauntlet match during "AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage."

Thus, at Saturday's "Homecoming" special emanating from Daily's Place, May and Storm finally came face-to-face for the first time since Storm's return. The champion took the lead, making it clear that she looks at Storm with great apathy and feels nothing for her former mentor, reasoning that she was just a pawn easily played and a joke for the fans to laugh at. In closing, May said she would take great pleasure in humiliating Storm in her hometown.

Storm then had the chance to address May, and after a pause exclaimed that she was her biggest fan, going on to hug her to further hearken back to before May's betrayal. Much like Storm used to do to her, May acquiesced to the hug and petted her head, before unleashing a savage attack on her title challenger and leaving the ring. As May walked off, Storm gradually got back to her feet, then began questioning whether May truly thought she had forgotten before explaining that the hardest role to play was herself, stripping her outer clothes to reveal the "Timeless" gear. With her previous accent fully restored, Storm said that May "came from my womb" and would be shoved back up there only to be spat out, before promising to "rip her tits off" and repeatedly declaring that she was "Timeless" to close the segment.