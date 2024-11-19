AEW Announces Date And Venue For Revolution 2025 PPV

Along with the announcement of AEW Revolution 2025, the company also revealed their full touring schedule for the end of 2024, and the beginning of 2025. Outside of the December 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that will take place in Washington D.C., the company officially confirmed that they will be running three consecutive nights at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, New York. Reports had suggested that ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view would take place there, which was confirmed for December 20, but a live "AEW Collision" will take place on December 21, with a special episode of "Dynamite" set to be taped on December 22. These events are also likely to have special names given two of the company's most recent trademarks, with the episode of "Dynamite" set to air on Christmas Day.

The other most noteworthy announcement was the inclusion of their annual Fight for the Fallen "Dynamite" special, which will happen on January 1 at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Ashville, North Carolina. The 2025 installment of Fight for the Fallen is not only being moved from its regular spot in AEW's summer calendar, but it will also take the place of their annual New Year's Smash specials. This show will also act as AEW's first televised event under the new Warner Brothers Discovery media rights deal, which takes effect on January 1, meaning that the event will be the first AEW show in history to be simulcast on the MAX streaming service.

AEW confirmed that tickets will go on sale for the events at the Hammerstein Ballroom on November 25, while the Fight for the Fallen tickets go on sale on December 3. No ticket information for Revolution has been announced as of yet.

