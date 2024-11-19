AEW Announces Date And Venue For Revolution 2025 PPV
It's one of AEW's biggest pay-per-view events of the year, and in 2025, Revolution will be held in a venue that has a rich history when it comes to professional wrestling. Today, AEW has confirmed that the 2025 installment of their annual Revolution event will emanate from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on March 9, 2025.
The arena was famously known as the Staples Center from 1999 to 2021, and has hosted some of the biggest wrestling events of the 21st century, including WWE WrestleMania 21 in 2005, Survivor Series in 2018, and was the home of SummerSlam for six consecutive years between 2009 and 2014. The arena has also played host to other major WWE happenings, such as the 20th anniversary edition of "WWE SmackDown" and the 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Revolution has boasted some of AEW's biggest and most memorable moments since the inaugural event happened in 2020. Jon Moxley won his first AEW World Championship at Revolution 2020, a night best known for Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW World Tag Team Championship win over The Young Bucks, and Orange Cassidy's singles debut against PAC. 2021 is most remembered for the botched ending to Omega and Moxley's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, while 2022 saw the epic conclusion to CM Punk and MJF's blood feud. 2023's event was the first to take place in California, emanating from the Chase Center in San Francisco, and was headlined by the 60-Minute Iron Man Match between MJF and Bryan Danielson, while 2024's show was built around the retirement of Sting, who ended his AEW career undefeated.
Los Angeles isn't the Only Place AEW Will Be Visiting in 2025
Along with the announcement of AEW Revolution 2025, the company also revealed their full touring schedule for the end of 2024, and the beginning of 2025. Outside of the December 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that will take place in Washington D.C., the company officially confirmed that they will be running three consecutive nights at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, New York. Reports had suggested that ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view would take place there, which was confirmed for December 20, but a live "AEW Collision" will take place on December 21, with a special episode of "Dynamite" set to be taped on December 22. These events are also likely to have special names given two of the company's most recent trademarks, with the episode of "Dynamite" set to air on Christmas Day.
The other most noteworthy announcement was the inclusion of their annual Fight for the Fallen "Dynamite" special, which will happen on January 1 at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Ashville, North Carolina. The 2025 installment of Fight for the Fallen is not only being moved from its regular spot in AEW's summer calendar, but it will also take the place of their annual New Year's Smash specials. This show will also act as AEW's first televised event under the new Warner Brothers Discovery media rights deal, which takes effect on January 1, meaning that the event will be the first AEW show in history to be simulcast on the MAX streaming service.
AEW confirmed that tickets will go on sale for the events at the Hammerstein Ballroom on November 25, while the Fight for the Fallen tickets go on sale on December 3. No ticket information for Revolution has been announced as of yet.