ROH Final Battle To Return To Historic Manhattan Venue

Ring of Honor may be looking to close in on a new TV deal, it's first since the promotion was bought by Tony Khan in 2022, but it's also got plenty else on its plate. That includes Final Battle, ROH's marquee PPV event that is always held in December. With a month to go, there had been no hints regarding when Final Battle would take place, let alone where. Today, that has changed, with a historic ROH venue reportedly on tap to host the show.

Fightful Select and Andrew Zarian report that Final Battle's location, as of now, is expected to be Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom. No firm date was provided for when the show could take place, though the week before Christmas was listed as a possibility, and ROH has yet to confirm the news publicly. As such, a change is always possible.

Should the news hold firm, this would mark ROH's return to a venue that has hosted Final Battle seven times in its history, most recently in 2018. It would also be the first ROH show to take place in Hammerstein since July 2019, when the promotion held TV tapings there following their Manhattan Mayhem event. Separate from ROH, Hammerstein is most famous hosting several ECW events during the 00s, most notably the WWE produced ECW One Night Stand events in 2005 and 2006. The venue was also the site for New Japan's Fighting Spirit Unleashed event in September 2019.

ROH Final Battle in Hammerstein would be the first of two wrestling events to take place in the ballroom this winter, as GCW has already announced "The People vs. GCW" at the venue for January 19, 2025. The indie promotion had previously run The Wrld on GCW out of Hammerstein in January 2022.