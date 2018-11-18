WWE Survivor Series Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

- The 2018 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and David Otunga. The announcers go over tonight's card. Cole leads us to a video package on how we got to tonight's WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan match.