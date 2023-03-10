Rey Mysterio Revealed As First Inductee In 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

We're less than one month away from WrestleMania 39, but before Friday night, we didn't have any information regarding the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class. But on Friday's "SmackDown," we got our first confirmed inductee: the legendary luchador Rey Mysterio. Unfortunately, before Rey got to speak on the honor, he was interrupted by his son Dominik Mysterio alongside the rest of The Judgment Day.

Legado Del Fantasma then came to Rey's defense but there were unable to avenge Rey when Dom picked up yet another pinfall victory in a six-man tag team match. Afterward, Dominik antagonized his father yet again. When he went to strike him, Rey ducked, sending Dominik tumbling out of the ring. As we get ever closer to WrestleMania weekend, it seems as though the father and son are destined for a showdown.

Before that can happen, though, Rey will be honored with a Hall of Fame induction, one that he so richly deserves. Over the course of 20-plus years with WWE, Rey has held plenty of gold including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Cruiserweight Championship, and various Tag Team Championships.

Mysterio was also WWE's 21st Grand Slam Champion and at WrestleMania Backlash in 2021, won the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship alongside Dominik, becoming the first-ever father-son duo in WWE history to do so. Fast forward to the present, and things couldn't be more different as Rey continues to refuse to fight his son at every turn. We'll see if things have changed before the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.