WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (03/10) - Fatal Five-Way Qualifier Match, Jey Uso Comes Face To Face With Roman Reigns And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on March 10, 2023, coming to you live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Xavier Woods will be colliding in the ring to determine who will take on GUNTHER for his Intercontinental Championship at "WrestleMania 39". The five men were involved in a verbal exchange that turned physical after each making their appeals as to why they should be the new number one contender. Who will be next in line to receive a title shot?

After weeks of making his loyalties unknown, Jey Uso finally drew a line in the sand on the latest edition of "WWE Raw" when he turned his back on Sami Zayn and delivered a superkick to him following his brother Jimmy's match with the former "Honorary Uce". Tonight, Jey will come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after he gave Jey an ultimatum last week. Reigns made it clear that Jimmy would be the one to blame if Jey didn't show. What will Reigns have to say following Jey's shocking actions on Monday night?

The Viking Raiders will be going head-to-head with Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Issues between the two teams date back to two weeks ago when the aforementioned McIntyre was blindsided with an attack at the hands of The Raiders following the conclusion of a six-man tag team match between Imperium and Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss that McIntyre had been watching from ringside. Strowman and Ricochet provided a hand to McIntyre and helped fight off Ivar and Erik. Which team will come out on top?

Additionally, Jimmy, Zayn, and both the "SmackDown" and "Raw" Women's Champions Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are all advertised to make appearances on tonight's show.