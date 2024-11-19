AEW Files New Trademarks, Suggesting Holiday-Themed Specials

AEW looks to be getting in the Christmas spirit a little early this year, as the company has filed for two new trademarks that could suggest some festive themed episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision." On November 18, AEW filed to trademark the terms "Dynamite on 34th Street" and "Christmas Collision" through the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment purposes. Both trademarks have been accepted by the office, with the company now awaiting confirmation as to whether the trademarks will be theirs. If these names are implemented, it looks as if AEW will buck the trend of the end of year trilogy of specials that usually sees "Winter Is Coming," "Holiday Bash" and "New Year's Smash" occur in consecutive weeks, with the two new event names likely taking the place of "Holiday Bash."

The "Winter Is Coming" special will be returning on December 11 in Kansas City, Missouri, taking the yearly special out of Texas for the first time since the 2020 event held at Daily's Place. However, the event names could be linked to the reports of AEW potentially holding two events in the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, New York. Both the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, and the December 21 episode of "Collision" have been slated to be taking place in the iconic venue, and considering the following week's episode of "Dynamite" (on Christmas Day) has yet to see a location announced, it could be possible that AEW stays in New York for the festive period.

These trademarks join the recent filing for "Parade of Champions," an event name most closely associated with World Class Championship Wrestling, the promotion owned by Fritz Von Erich, whose grandsons, Ross and Marshall, are currently two-thirds of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

