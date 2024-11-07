AEW Files New Trademark On Historic Wrestling Event Name

AEW has, across the past two years, significantly ramped up the amount of pay-per-views and special themed episodes they air annually. The promotion even once held a Bash at the Beach special, which was a callback to the WCW pay-per-view of the same name, and according to recent filings from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, AEW has filed for both "AEW Parade of Champions" and "Parade of Champions" which is a callback to the WCCW events that the late Fritz Von Erich once held annually.

Historically, WCCW first held the Parade of Champions in 1961 and then in 1972, before holding it annually from 1984 through 1988. Notably, the '84 iteration of the vent was held to honor the memory of David Von Erich, who passed away that same year, resulting in all the annual events being called "Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions." Interestingly, Parade of Champions '84 featured Ric Flair in the main event, where he lost the NWA World Heavyweight Championship to Kerry Von Erich.

All supercard versions of the Parade of Champions events were held in Irving, Texas, and considering that AEW is set to hold next year's All In pay-per-view in Texas, their version of Parade of Champions could take place ahead of the massive event. Additionally, the last two active Von Erichs, Ross and Marshall — the sons of Kevin Von Erich — are signed to AEW and are currently two thirds of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Dustin Rhodes, so the event will more than likely platform the family once again and could potentially be the brothers' gateway to becoming featured on AEW more often.

