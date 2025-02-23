Mariah May Wrecks Toni Storm On AEW Collision, Wants 'Hollywood Ending' At Revolution

"Timeless" Toni Storm seemed to have earned her Hollywood ending at "AEW Grand Slam Australia" when she defeated her former-protege and bitter enemy Mariah May in a bitter act of revenge for her loss at All In 2024. However, Storm and May's cinematic feud is now set to become a trilogy, as both women are now slated to meet face to face in two weeks' time at "AEW Revolution."

An irate and hysterical May opened Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" with a brutal backstage attack on Storm. May dragged Storm onto the ramp, and landed a Storm Zero on the champion before Phoenix's very eyes. May demanded for Storm's timeless spotlight before dragging the limp champion into her lap.

"Look what you made me do. Look what you made me do!" May wailed. "You never did know how to write an ending, did you?"

May cradled Storm in her arms as she promised to "write an ending" for the champion in Storm's own blood. The segment ended with May announcing a third and final showdown at Los Angeles' upcoming "AEW Revolution" event before mocking Storm's iconic "Timeless" pose.

Storm and May's story began half a year ago, when May betrayed her mentor on the July 10, 2024 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The two feuded until May dethroned Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2024. Storm evened the record in Australia, when she defeated May to take home the AEW Women's World Championship for a record-breaking fourth time. The City of Angels is now set to be the tiebreaker between the two bitter enemies, as May strives to give Storm a proper Hollywood ending.

May and Storm now join the star-studded roster announced for "Revolution." Los Angeles is also expected to host Cope as he challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, as well as MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page in singles competition.