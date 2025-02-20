MJF Vs. Hangman Adam Page Officially Announced For AEW Revolution

"Hangman" Adam Page and MJF will officially face one another at AEW Revolution. Following their brawl during last week's show, the pair of AEW originals met in the ring during "AEW Dynamite" to address the issues between them.

Sun March 9 LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles! MJF vs Hangman Adam Page The time for talk is over – @the_MJF and Hangman Adam Page will finally clash at #AEWRevolution! 🎟️ https://t.co/SW969QD5Tc pic.twitter.com/4bzg2MOzjl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025

MJF recalled the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing 2019, claiming that he had the match won before Page "cheap shotted" him to win it himself, going on to face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship and losing. MJF said that meanwhile, he had to claw his way back to the top, doing so by beating some of the biggest names to become a former International and longest-reigning World Champion.

MJF poked at Page's forced retirement of Christopher Daniels, prompting Page to fiercely defend the "Fallen Angel" as ten-times the man he is; Daniels would later appear to calm Page down, with security once again needing to prevent him and MJF brawling. Following the segment, it was officially announced that Page and MJF will face one another at Revolution on March 9. MJF and Page have faced one another just once in singles action – as alluded to by MJF on Wednesday – in November 2019, with MJF winning to become the first holder of the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring. Page is currently undefeated in singles action since November last year, while MJF himself is undefeated since August.