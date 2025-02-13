MJF Gets Into Pull-Apart Brawl With Hangman Adam Page Following AEW Dynamite Victory

After weeks of feuding with more mature wrestlers, MJF has found himself in the crosshairs of AEW's angriest star, Hangman Adam Page.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Page got in a tense war of words with Page backstage, ahead of MJF's match against Dustin Rhodes. MJF was victorious over Rhodes but wasn't satisfied with a mere victory, locking in a Fujiwara Armbar after the bell. Hangman Page then attacked MJF, leading to a lengthy brawl that took the former AEW World Champions through the crowd and required multiple security guards to restrain them. Just when it seemed things had calmed down, Page attacked again, further extending the fight between the two. It is not clear when or where these two will face off.

MJF has been a thorn in the sides of mostly older wrestlers lately. His match with Dustin Rhodes came after his divisive feud with Jeff Jarrett. Page himself was fresh off a quick victory over Max Caster at the beginning of the program.