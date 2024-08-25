Timeless Toni Storm Loses AEW Women's World Title To Blood-Spattered Mariah May At All In

Toni Storm's "timeless" reign has come to an end. The AEW Women's World Champion was dethroned on Sunday at All In by her former protege and fan Mariah May in a bloody, melodramatic contest.

As Mina Shirakawa looked on from the stands, Mariah May was able to overcome not only Storm but her manservant Luther and even May's own mother, who May viciously slapped en route to her title win. Storm has been champion since Full Gear in November of last year, defeating Hikaru Shida to earn her third world title in the company. May debuted in the company around the same time, as Storm's devoted fan. May soon began dressing and competing like Storm, which the women's world champion found flattering. In May, Mariah won the Women's Owen Hart tournament and swiftly betrayed Storm, attacking and bloodying Storm with her own show. Storm gained a modicum of revenge on Sunday, bloodying May herself, but ultimately was unsuccessful, with May beating her with Storm's own Storm Zero move.

