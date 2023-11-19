Toni Storm Wins AEW World Women's Title For Record-Tying Third Time At Full Gear

"Timeless" Toni Storm has become just the second wrestler to claim the AEW Women's World Title on three occasions, defeating long-time rival Hikaru Shida in their championship bout at Full Gear on Saturday night at the famous Kia Forum.

Storm started the match by tearing up a script and dominated large portions of the bout, including scoring a near-fall after blasting Shida with one of her shoes. The champion would also come agonizingly close to victory with a question-mark kick and Falcon Arrow combination, before landing a stiff elbow shot and hitting Storm's manager, Luther, multiple times with a kendo stick. Unfortunately for the Japanese standout, Storm used a metal tray to hit her running hip attack in the corner to pin Shida and capture the gold.

After the bout, AEW's recent signee Mariah May made her way down to ringside to embrace her hero, with the broadcast flipping to black and white for Storm's celebration.