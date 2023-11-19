AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida's Respective 'Immortality'

At AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's Title against "Timeless" Toni Storm. Ahead of the show, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about how the two competitors have cemented their legacy in AEW, speaking first about Shida's legacy.

"Hikaru Shida has not been pinned or submitted in 2023," said Khan. "She's been a great champion. And, when she regained the championship, she put herself on not only a very short list, but I believe ensured her immortality in the AEW history books. The run she's on is amazing."

Khan later spoke about how Storm's current gimmick is immortal and something that fans won't be forgetting anytime soon.

"I think she's grown to be something of an immortal character in AEW. I used that word earlier and I mean it because there's stuff in wrestling that people will remember years from now and talk about. I think she's doing something people will remember for a long time and it's only going to keep getting better and better as we keep going on. It's really just getting started."

Shida has held the AEW Women's Title since defeating then-champion Saraya on the October 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Her last title defense was against Willow Nightingale on the November 1 episode of "Dynamite." She became the first AEW star to become a three-time women's champion. In their current feud, Storm has told Shida that it should have been her to be the first three-time champion — she has held the title twice, her last reign was from May to August.

