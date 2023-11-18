AEW Full Gear 2023 Full & Final Card

Tonight, AEW presents its latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear 2023, AEW's fourth pay-per-view in as many months, as the company continues to steadily add events to its calendar. Nine matches have been announced for Full Gear so far, eight for the main card, and one for the Zero Hour pre-show.

MJF looks likely to once again open and close the card, as he's set to defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship against Austin and Colten Gunn on Zero Hour. It remains to be seen if MJF will break down and accept Samoa Joe's conditional offer to fill in for injured co-champion Adam Cole. MJF will also defend his AEW World Championship later on, against the Gunns' Bullet Club Gold teammate "Switchblade" Jay White, who stole the physical belt recently and has been carrying it around ever since. In doing so, he became approximately the 8,000th heel to do that exact thing leading up to a title shot.

Progressing through the line-up, the increasingly popular "Timeless" Toni Storm attempts to defeat Hikaru Shida, reclaiming the AEW Women's World Championship. In other title defense action, International Champion Orange Cassidy renews hostilities with former titleholder Jon Moxley, in a rematch from All Out's main event. Sure to be just as heated is the Texas Death Match between "Hangman" Adam Page" and Swerve Strickland, following Swerve's unwelcome visit to Page's home, as well as the trios encounter pitting Sting, Darby Allin, and "Rated-R Superstar" Adam Copeland against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Rounding out the announced card is a tag team showdown between The Young Bucks and The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega), a three-way TBS Title match involving champion Kris Statlander, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue, and a four-way affair for the AEW Tag Team Titles involving champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill, La Facción Ingobernable, FTR, and the Kings of the Black Throne.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your AEW Full Gear news, including live coverage of the event.