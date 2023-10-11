Hikaru Shida Pins Saraya, Becomes First Three-Time AEW Women's Champion On Dynamite

Hikaru Shida made history on "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday," defeating Saraya and becoming the first-ever three-time AEW Women's World Champion. She had to overcome the odds to do it, including interference from Ruby Soho, who was supposed to be banned from ringside, as well as a shot of spray paint to the face.

A hooded person revealed to be Soho ran to the ring during the match, but it was Shida who was able to spray the Outcast member with her own can of spray paint. Toni Storm then ran down to beat Soho with her shoe, and they both brawled into the crowd as Saraya gained control of the match. Shida was able to battle back, even after being sprayed with paint, and hit a Falcon Arrow on the champion for the victory after the two competitors traded roll-ups. Confetti sprayed throughout the arena and Shida celebrated her victory as Saraya looked on, distraught.

Shida intially lost the women's championship to Saraya at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in August in a fatal four-way match that also involved Storm and Britt Baker. It was Storm who ate the pin in that match, however, not Shida, in Saraya's first title win in AEW since getting cleared to wrestle again.