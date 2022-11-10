Saraya Reveals Advice Doctor Gave Before Clearing In-Ring Return

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," Saraya revealed that she is fully cleared to wrestle again, and it was announced that she'll be facing Britt Baker at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. Appearing on today's episode of "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette, Saraya shared a piece of advice given to her by the doctor who cleared her for a return to action.

"He was like, 'If you ever feel like you're not feeling too well ... take some time off. ... You know your body,'" Saraya said. "He was just like, 'But I will clear you to get back in the ring again.' And I was just like, 'All right, well how many matches can I have?' And he was like, 'Let's take it easy, you know? We'll do one match a month, here and there, you know? And start gradually building it up.'"

Saraya revealed that she was fully cleared on Halloween, less than two weeks ago. Prior to that, she had been cleared for certain in-ring action, but the most recent appointment confirmed that she is fully ready to take bumps and participate in full matches. The AEW star noted that the doctor who cleared her is known for working with professional athletes, and she specifically sought him out because she trusted his perspective on her condition.

Full Gear takes place on November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In addition to Saraya versus Britt Baker, the card features MJF challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship' Toni Storm versus Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship; Jade Cargill defending the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose; and more.