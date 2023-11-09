Mariah May Is All Elite, Debuts In Backstage Segment On AEW Dynamite

It's official: Mariah May is All Elite.

During Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite", May spoke with RJ City backstage, where he introduced her as the newest member of the roster. May explained that she's modeled her career after that of Toni Storm's, following in her footsteps in regards to wrestling in Japan's STARDOM promotion and now AEW. Once City disclosed that Storm was not in the building, but would be willing to introduce the two, May kissed him on the cheek out of excitement.

Reports of AEW having interest in signing May first emerged back in August, and picked up steam when she faced Hanan in her last match for STARDOM at the beginning of October. Shortly after, it came out that she would likely be paired up with Storm, which now seems that it will the case — althougt it remains to be seen whether they will be rivals or a team.

Aside from STARDOM, May has competed in promotions across the world, including Revolution Pro Wrestling, PROGRESS Wrestling, and CZW, having begun her career back in 2019.