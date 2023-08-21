AEW Reportedly Interested In Former Goddess Of Stardom Champion Mariah May

Despite only joining World Wonder Ring Stardom in January, English wrestler Mariah May has already established herself within the promotion, winning the Goddess of Stardom Championship with Club Venus stablemate Mina Shirakawa (the tag team is collectively known as Rose Gold), and qualifying for the 5*STAR Grand Prix, defeating the likes of Shirakawa and AZM so far. And it appears May's success in Japan hasn't gone unnoticed in the United States.

Fightful Select reports that AEW has discussed bringing May into the company. WWE is also noted for being interested in May, having reportedly kept tabs on the 25-year-old and even bringing her in for a tryout when she was early in her career. Despite WWE's interest, however, it is said that AEW is the company that has "picked up steam" regarding signing May.

Whether any move for May is imminent is another question, as she is currently still working for Stardom in Japan, and it remains unclear whether she has had any direct contract negotiations with either AEW or WWE. Regardless, there are recent indications that a move could be coming, as May closed her Big Cartel store earlier this month, dropped the Goddess of Stardom titles on August 13, and recently tweeted about being thankful for her time in Japan.

May still has unfinished business in Stardom, however, as the 5*STAR Gran Prix continues. She remains in contention in the Blue Star group, with matches against Utami Hayashishita, Hanan, Maika, Mirai, and Momo Watanabe still scheduled to take place. As such, it is unlikely May would be part of AEW's All In London at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, which is taking place only half an hour from May's hometown.