Free Agent Mariah May Officially Finishes Up With Stardom After Nine-Month Run

Former Goddesses of Stardom Champion Mariah May announced on X, formerly Twitter, that she had her last match in the company on Saturday against Hanan at the 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 event.

"Today is the 5 STAR GP Finals, it will also be my last match in STARDOM. It's been a whirlwind 9 months, let's show the world just how much I've learnt. Hanan, I love you — give me everything you've got. The Future Ace VS The Foreign Ace," wrote May.

Stardom also shared the below video, where May reveals that after her match with Hanna, she has to catch a flight. When asked if she was going back to the United Kingdom, she slyly answered, "Maybe."

(embed=https://twitter.com/we_are_stardom/status/1707738651701223931)

May had been with the Japanese promotion for nine months and during that time, she was part of the Club Venus stable as well as a tag team with former Wonder Of Stardom Champion Mina Shirakawa. Some of her past opponents include former ROH Women Of Honor World Champion and current IWGP Women's Champion Mayu Iwatani, NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia, NJPW Strong Women's Tournament participant Momo Kohgo, and Megan Bayne, who has wrestled several matches in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking of AEW, May has been rumored to be going to the promotion now that she is a free agent.

Before wrestling in Stardom, May had matches in RevPro Wrestling, New Texas Pro Wrestling, All-Star Wrestling, CZW, and Progress Wrestling. One of her first pro wrestling matches was in February 2019, where she lost to former "NXT UK" Superstar Nina Samuels at a Hustle Wrestling event.